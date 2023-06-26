Now that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 3.14 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 23, 2023, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) trading session started at the price of $11.09, that was -1.06% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.53 and dropped to $10.57 before settling in for the closing price of $11.33. A 52-week range for SMHI has been $4.90 – $11.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -771.90%. With a float of $22.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.82 million.

In an organization with 1286 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.89, operating margin of -25.49, and the pretax margin is -32.25.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. is 12.09%, while institutional ownership is 54.50%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.54) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -32.97 while generating a return on equity of -17.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -771.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.48

Technical Analysis of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was better than the volume of 81707.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.’s (SMHI) raw stochastic average was set at 91.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.39. However, in the short run, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.64. Second resistance stands at $12.06. The third major resistance level sits at $12.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.72.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) Key Stats

There are 27,097K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 292.02 million. As of now, sales total 217,330 K while income totals -71,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 59,970 K while its last quarter net income were -9,590 K.