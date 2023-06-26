Now that Unisys Corporation’s volume has hit 2.44 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.20, plunging -5.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.26 and dropped to $4.03 before settling in for the closing price of $4.29. Within the past 52 weeks, UIS’s price has moved between $3.05 and $14.62.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 76.80%. With a float of $65.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.94 million.

In an organization with 16200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.10, operating margin of +5.28, and the pretax margin is -3.16.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unisys Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 193,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $3.87, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $4.37, making the entire transaction worth $87,400. This insider now owns 132,586 shares in total.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -5.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Unisys Corporation (UIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was better than the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Unisys Corporation’s (UIS) raw stochastic average was set at 33.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.36. However, in the short run, Unisys Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.20. Second resistance stands at $4.34. The third major resistance level sits at $4.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.74.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 273.86 million based on 68,264K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,980 M and income totals -106,000 K. The company made 516,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -175,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.