Now that Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s volume has hit 4.29 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.21, soaring 0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.29 and dropped to $9.185 before settling in for the closing price of $9.18. Within the past 52 weeks, VOD’s price has moved between $9.00 and $15.90.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -0.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 454.60%. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.73 billion.

In an organization with 98103 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.50, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +27.09.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +25.90 while generating a return on equity of 20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 454.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.73

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.19. However, in the short run, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.28. Second resistance stands at $9.34. The third major resistance level sits at $9.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.08.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.19 billion based on 2,699,423K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 47,598 M and income totals 12,328 M. The company made 12,594 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,354 M in sales during its previous quarter.