NVOS (Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.) climbed 3.43 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 23, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) trading session started at the price of $0.1452, that was 3.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.168 and dropped to $0.1428 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. A 52-week range for NVOS has been $0.10 – $2.14.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 8.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -526.30%. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.86 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 115 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.61 million, its volume of 5.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1389, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2955. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1671 in the near term. At $0.1801, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1923. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1419, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1297. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1167.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

There are 144,858K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.60 million. As of now, sales total 11,740 K while income totals -32,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,560 K while its last quarter net income were -4,620 K.