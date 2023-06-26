Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) average volume reaches $1.94M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) stock priced at $3.54, down -3.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.445 before settling in for the closing price of $3.60. OLPX’s price has ranged from $3.05 to $18.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.40%. With a float of $647.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $651.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 174 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.91, operating margin of +51.74, and the pretax margin is +43.34.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Olaplex Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 101.78%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.66 while generating a return on equity of 37.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.48 million, its volume of 2.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s (OLPX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.56 in the near term. At $3.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.25.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.24 billion, the company has a total of 654,277K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 704,270 K while annual income is 244,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 113,790 K while its latest quarter income was 20,960 K.

