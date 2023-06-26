Old National Bancorp (ONB) is expecting -4.01% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $13.37, down -1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.56 and dropped to $13.25 before settling in for the closing price of $13.55. Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has traded in a range of $11.66-$20.19.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 24.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.50%. With a float of $289.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4023 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Old National Bancorp is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 49,625. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $19.85, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 8,200 for $12.22, making the entire transaction worth $100,203. This insider now owns 625,066 shares in total.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +24.30 while generating a return on equity of 10.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.18 million, its volume of 3.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) raw stochastic average was set at 26.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.55 in the near term. At $13.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.91 billion has total of 292,599K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,854 M in contrast with the sum of 428,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 566,330 K and last quarter income was 146,600 K.