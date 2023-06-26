P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -16.00%

June 23, 2023, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) trading session started at the price of $3.50, that was -8.45% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.67 and dropped to $3.20 before settling in for the closing price of $3.67. A 52-week range for PIII has been $0.70 – $7.05.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -72.60%. With a float of $79.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $312.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.06, operating margin of -23.44, and the pretax margin is -148.62.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward P3 Health Partners Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of P3 Health Partners Inc. is 78.27%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 87,315. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,850 shares at a rate of $4.00, taking the stock ownership to the 48,877,292 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 73,969 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $294,330. This insider now owns 48,855,442 shares in total.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.67) by $0.45. This company achieved a net margin of -25.74 while generating a return on equity of -193.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) saw its 5-day average volume 1.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) raw stochastic average was set at 54.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.62 in the near term. At $3.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. The third support level lies at $2.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Key Stats

There are 312,761K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.26 billion. As of now, sales total 1,049 M while income totals -270,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 302,080 K while its last quarter net income were -9,200 K.