Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) is 0.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

On June 23, 2023, Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) opened at $15.12, lower -1.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.30 and dropped to $14.765 before settling in for the closing price of $15.29. Price fluctuations for PAX have ranged from $12.25 to $17.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.90% at the time writing. With a float of $53.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.31 million.

In an organization with 385 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Patria Investments Limited is 0.84%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Patria Investments Limited (PAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patria Investments Limited (PAX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.02 million. That was better than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Patria Investments Limited’s (PAX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.46.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) Key Stats

There are currently 54,248K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 258,880 K according to its annual income of 92,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,800 K and its income totaled 19,400 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

-8.25% percent quarterly performance for RPC Inc. (RES) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
June 23, 2023, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) trading session started at the price of $6.93, that was -0.28% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) performance over the last week is recorded -2.14%

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) stock priced at $12.91, down -3.03% from the previous...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is XPO Inc. (XPO) performance over the last week is recorded -1.42%

Steve Mayer -
XPO Inc. (NYSE: XPO) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $52.44, down -3.71% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.