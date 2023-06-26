Patria Investments Limited (PAX) is 0.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On June 23, 2023, Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) opened at $15.12, lower -1.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.30 and dropped to $14.765 before settling in for the closing price of $15.29. Price fluctuations for PAX have ranged from $12.25 to $17.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.90% at the time writing. With a float of $53.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.31 million.

In an organization with 385 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Patria Investments Limited is 0.84%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%.

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Patria Investments Limited (PAX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patria Investments Limited (PAX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.02 million. That was better than the volume of 0.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Patria Investments Limited’s (PAX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.46.

Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ: PAX) Key Stats

There are currently 54,248K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 258,880 K according to its annual income of 92,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,800 K and its income totaled 19,400 K.