Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) volume exceeds 3.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Markets

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $23.27, down -2.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.45 and dropped to $22.98 before settling in for the closing price of $23.59. Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has traded in a range of $23.16-$39.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 15.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.50%. With a float of $152.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21875 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.41, operating margin of +17.07, and the pretax margin is +2.74.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of PENN Entertainment Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 810,446. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,445 shares at a rate of $26.62, taking the stock ownership to the 28,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director sold 39,457 for $33.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,317,469. This insider now owns 37,055 shares in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $2.68. This company achieved a net margin of +3.47 while generating a return on equity of 5.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.00% during the next five years compared to -30.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)

The latest stats from [PENN Entertainment Inc., PENN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.51 million was superior to 2.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s (PENN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.62. The third major resistance level sits at $23.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.39.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.65 billion has total of 154,115K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,402 M in contrast with the sum of 222,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,673 M and last quarter income was 514,500 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) volume exceeds 3.21 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) stock priced at $30.07, down -1.64% from the...
Read more

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) 20 Days SMA touches -0.15%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.68, plunging -1.60% from the previous...
Read more

Can Altus Power Inc.’s (AMPS) drop of -6.52% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
June 23, 2023, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) trading session started at the price of $5.10, that was -0.77% drop from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.