Phunware Inc. (PHUN) volume exceeds 1.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $0.54, down -4.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5496 and dropped to $0.502 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. Over the past 52 weeks, PHUN has traded in a range of $0.52-$1.96.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.50%. With a float of $95.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.17 million.

The firm has a total of 106 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 18,404. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 188,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 259,722 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $239,394. This insider now owns 803,713 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Phunware Inc., PHUN], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 1.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6040, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9334. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5401. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5686. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5877. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4925, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4734. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4449.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 53.16 million has total of 104,658K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,790 K in contrast with the sum of -50,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,750 K and last quarter income was -4,270 K.