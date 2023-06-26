PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) plunged -0.78 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.20, plunging -0.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.36 and dropped to $19.03 before settling in for the closing price of $19.21. Within the past 52 weeks, PWSC’s price has moved between $11.65 and $26.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.90%. With a float of $155.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.51 million.

In an organization with 3232 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.33, operating margin of +2.49, and the pretax margin is -6.43.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 569,945. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 30,284 shares at a rate of $18.82, taking the stock ownership to the 590,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20, when Company’s President, CFO sold 4,885 for $18.82, making the entire transaction worth $91,936. This insider now owns 140,786 shares in total.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.30 while generating a return on equity of -1.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Trading Performance Indicators

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s (PWSC) raw stochastic average was set at 30.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.00. However, in the short run, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.27. Second resistance stands at $19.48. The third major resistance level sits at $19.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.61.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.79 billion based on 199,619K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 630,680 K and income totals -20,790 K. The company made 159,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.