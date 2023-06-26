PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) average volume reaches $1.77M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $9.64, down -5.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.78 and dropped to $9.04 before settling in for the closing price of $9.82. Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has traded in a range of $4.44-$10.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.80%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 177 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04, was worth 7,643. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,174 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 484,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 72,716 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $539,211. This insider now owns 1,159,709 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.92 million, its volume of 4.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 81.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.67 in the near term. At $10.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.19.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.52 billion has total of 163,670K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -84,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -25,840 K.