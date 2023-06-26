Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) kicked off at the price of $1.55: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) stock priced at $1.53, N/A 0.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.4611 before settling in for the closing price of $1.55. QSI’s price has ranged from $1.36 to $4.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.10%. With a float of $96.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 196 employees.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 35,400. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.77, taking the stock ownership to the 247,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 89,000 for $2.15, making the entire transaction worth $191,234. This insider now owns 1,801,000 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -31.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 278.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quantum-Si incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 32.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 702.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5534, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1333. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6130 in the near term. At $1.6759, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7519. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4741, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3981. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3352.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 210.80 million, the company has a total of 141,497K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -132,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 250 K while its latest quarter income was -23,610 K.