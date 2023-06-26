Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) average volume reaches $1.91M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 23, 2023, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) trading session started at the price of $1.84, that was 1.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.95 and dropped to $1.815 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. A 52-week range for RXT has been $1.05 – $7.61.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -263.10%. With a float of $205.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.10, operating margin of +0.05, and the pretax margin is -28.75.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rackspace Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rackspace Technology Inc. is 4.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 91,520. In this transaction Director of this company bought 19,933 shares at a rate of $4.59, taking the stock ownership to the 158,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $4.55, making the entire transaction worth $454,620. This insider now owns 138,574 shares in total.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -25.78 while generating a return on equity of -82.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -263.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Looking closely at Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Rackspace Technology Inc.’s (RXT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5762, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0416. However, in the short run, Rackspace Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9683. Second resistance stands at $2.0267. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6983.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Key Stats

There are 215,080K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 402.02 million. As of now, sales total 3,122 M while income totals -804,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 758,700 K while its last quarter net income were -612,000 K.