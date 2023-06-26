RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) volume exceeds 3.69 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 23, 2023, RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC) opened at $205.47, higher 0.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $212.84 and dropped to $203.92 before settling in for the closing price of $207.95. Price fluctuations for RBC have ranged from $168.99 to $264.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 216.40% at the time writing. With a float of $28.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.82 million.

The firm has a total of 3670 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.46, operating margin of +20.77, and the pretax margin is +14.27.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tools & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RBC Bearings Incorporated is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 108.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 470,645. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $235.32, taking the stock ownership to the 23,083 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s President and CEO sold 1,500 for $241.67, making the entire transaction worth $362,500. This insider now owns 275,339 shares in total.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.99) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +11.35 while generating a return on equity of 6.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 216.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.90% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [RBC Bearings Incorporated, RBC], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.47.

During the past 100 days, RBC Bearings Incorporated’s (RBC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $216.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $225.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $213.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $217.52. The third major resistance level sits at $222.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $204.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $199.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $195.44.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC) Key Stats

There are currently 29,025K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,469 M according to its annual income of 166,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 394,430 K and its income totaled 49,200 K.