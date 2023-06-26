Recent developments with Altimmune Inc. (ALT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.08 cents.

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) stock priced at $4.18, down -6.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $3.89 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. ALT’s price has ranged from $3.82 to $23.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.20%. With a float of $48.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.13 million.

In an organization with 52 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 43,140. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.31, taking the stock ownership to the 22,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $4.22, making the entire transaction worth $42,200. This insider now owns 33,311 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -44.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Altimmune Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.73 million. That was better than the volume of 1.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.88. However, in the short run, Altimmune Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.11. Second resistance stands at $4.31. The third major resistance level sits at $4.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. The third support level lies at $3.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 194.09 million, the company has a total of 49,292K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are -70 K while annual income is -84,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -20,070 K.