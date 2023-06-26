Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with Altimmune Inc. (ALT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.08 cents.

Company News

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) stock priced at $4.18, down -6.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $3.89 before settling in for the closing price of $4.16. ALT’s price has ranged from $3.82 to $23.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.20%. With a float of $48.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.13 million.

In an organization with 52 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Altimmune Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 43,140. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.31, taking the stock ownership to the 22,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $4.22, making the entire transaction worth $42,200. This insider now owns 33,311 shares in total.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -44.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Altimmune Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.73 million. That was better than the volume of 1.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Altimmune Inc.’s (ALT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.88. However, in the short run, Altimmune Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.11. Second resistance stands at $4.31. The third major resistance level sits at $4.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. The third support level lies at $3.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 194.09 million, the company has a total of 49,292K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are -70 K while annual income is -84,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -20,070 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ferguson plc (FERG) performance over the last week is recorded -0.83%

Sana Meer -
Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $151.53, plunging -1.47% from the previous trading day....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Splunk Inc. (SPLK) performance over the last week is recorded -8.60%

Shaun Noe -
June 23, 2023, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) trading session started at the price of $102.32, that was -3.33% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

$5.36M in average volume shows that Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On June 23, 2023, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) opened at $2.90, lower -4.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.