Recent developments with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.84 cents.

On June 23, 2023, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) opened at $4.12, lower -3.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.1499 and dropped to $4.01 before settling in for the closing price of $4.17. Price fluctuations for AMC have ranged from $3.77 to $16.89 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -5.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.10% at the time writing. With a float of $516.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $519.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2787 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.07, operating margin of -9.90, and the pretax margin is -24.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 3,874,758. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,259,135 shares at a rate of $1.72, taking the stock ownership to the 118,066,553 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,121,511 for $1.72, making the entire transaction worth $3,658,999. This insider now owns 120,325,688 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -24.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

The latest stats from [AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., AMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 20.23 million was inferior to 28.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 2.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.20. The third major resistance level sits at $4.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.92. The third support level lies at $3.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

There are currently 519,192K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,911 M according to its annual income of -973,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 954,400 K and its income totaled -235,500 K.