Recent developments with ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $6.80, down -5.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.08 and dropped to $6.52 before settling in for the closing price of $6.94. Over the past 52 weeks, CLPT has traded in a range of $6.43-$16.96.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 22.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.20%. With a float of $21.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 108 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.84, operating margin of -79.47, and the pretax margin is -79.97.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 303,193. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 18,867 shares at a rate of $16.07, taking the stock ownership to the 262,095 shares.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -79.97 while generating a return on equity of -38.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s (CLPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s (CLPT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.92 in the near term. At $7.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.16. The third support level lies at $5.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 152.00 million has total of 24,582K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,550 K in contrast with the sum of -16,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,430 K and last quarter income was -5,610 K.