Recent developments with CVS Health Corporation (CVS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.61 cents.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $69.37, soaring 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.86 and dropped to $69.16 before settling in for the closing price of $69.41. Within the past 52 weeks, CVS’s price has moved between $66.34 and $107.26.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 11.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.30%. With a float of $1.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 300000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.92, operating margin of +5.08, and the pretax margin is +1.74.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CVS Health Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 976,567. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,000 shares at a rate of $69.75, taking the stock ownership to the 431,392 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 137,466 for $98.36, making the entire transaction worth $13,521,180. This insider now owns 608,129 shares in total.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.91) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.29 while generating a return on equity of 5.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.52% during the next five years compared to -8.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) Trading Performance Indicators

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.04, a number that is poised to hit 2.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) saw its 5-day average volume 10.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 9.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, CVS Health Corporation’s (CVS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $69.92 in the near term. At $70.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $70.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.84. The third support level lies at $68.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 88.41 billion based on 1,282,025K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 322,467 M and income totals 4,149 M. The company made 85,278 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,136 M in sales during its previous quarter.