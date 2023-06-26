Recent developments with Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.48 cents.

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) stock priced at $3.33, down -1.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.47 and dropped to $3.245 before settling in for the closing price of $3.36. LRMR’s price has ranged from $1.53 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.50%. With a float of $39.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.90 million.

In an organization with 26 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 18,632. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.73, taking the stock ownership to the 112,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s President and CEO bought 5,000 for $3.71, making the entire transaction worth $18,525. This insider now owns 266,829 shares in total.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -40.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 14.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was better than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s (LRMR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.17. However, in the short run, Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.44. Second resistance stands at $3.57. The third major resistance level sits at $3.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.12. The third support level lies at $2.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 147.86 million, the company has a total of 43,269K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -35,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,530 K.