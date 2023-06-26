Recent developments with Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

June 23, 2023, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) trading session started at the price of $201.88, that was -1.71% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $201.99 and dropped to $199.06 before settling in for the closing price of $203.37. A 52-week range for UNP has been $183.69 – $242.35.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.70%. With a float of $607.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $610.60 million.

In an organization with 31471 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.86, operating margin of +39.68, and the pretax margin is +36.47.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Union Pacific Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 532,500. In this transaction EVP SUSTAINABILITY & STRATEGY of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $213.00, taking the stock ownership to the 39,080 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director bought 1,380 for $188.26, making the entire transaction worth $259,799. This insider now owns 1,380 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.58) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +28.13 while generating a return on equity of 53.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.01% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.59 million. That was better than the volume of 3.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.84.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 51.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $198.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $203.22. However, in the short run, Union Pacific Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $201.57. Second resistance stands at $203.24. The third major resistance level sits at $204.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $198.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $197.38. The third support level lies at $195.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

There are 610,253K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 122.04 billion. As of now, sales total 24,875 M while income totals 6,998 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,056 M while its last quarter net income were 1,630 M.