Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) plunged -4.54 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) stock priced at $7.58, down -4.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.58 and dropped to $7.02 before settling in for the closing price of $7.71. RXRX’s price has ranged from $4.54 to $14.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.30%. With a float of $151.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.11, operating margin of -616.74, and the pretax margin is -601.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 251,837. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $10.07, taking the stock ownership to the 817,913 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 for $9.93, making the entire transaction worth $248,308. This insider now owns 805,413 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -601.05 while generating a return on equity of -46.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

The latest stats from [Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXRX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.31 million was superior to 1.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.88. The third major resistance level sits at $8.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.50.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.58 billion, the company has a total of 192,359K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 39,840 K while annual income is -239,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,130 K while its latest quarter income was -65,330 K.