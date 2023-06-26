Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.05 million

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $0.994, down -6.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.00 and dropped to $0.93 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Over the past 52 weeks, FRBK has traded in a range of $0.62-$4.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 22.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 306.90%. With a float of $45.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 525 employees.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Republic First Bancorp Inc. is 21.29%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President sold 100 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $300. This insider now owns 44,900 shares in total.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

Looking closely at Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s (FRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 18.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1368, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0386. However, in the short run, Republic First Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9833. Second resistance stands at $1.0267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8867. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8433.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.63 million has total of 63,864K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 180,550 K in contrast with the sum of 25,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,430 K and last quarter income was -9,080 K.