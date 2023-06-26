Ring Energy Inc. (REI) volume exceeds 5.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $1.74, down -2.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.76. Over the past 52 weeks, REI has traded in a range of $1.62-$3.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 39.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.20%. With a float of $147.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 98 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.47, operating margin of +55.82, and the pretax margin is +42.35.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Ring Energy Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 42,500. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,345,192 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Director sold 77,400 for $1.76, making the entire transaction worth $136,147. This insider now owns 227,694 shares in total.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +39.92 while generating a return on equity of 28.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.00% during the next five years compared to 42.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ring Energy Inc.’s (REI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

Looking closely at Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ring Energy Inc.’s (REI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8074, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2962. However, in the short run, Ring Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7467. Second resistance stands at $1.7733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6467.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 347.13 million has total of 195,143K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 347,250 K in contrast with the sum of 138,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 88,080 K and last quarter income was 32,720 K.