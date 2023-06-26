Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,800 K

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $0.10, down -3.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.10 and dropped to $0.0905 before settling in for the closing price of $0.10. Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has traded in a range of $0.08-$1.55.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -18.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 85.00%. With a float of $32.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 23 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.82, operating margin of -247.43, and the pretax margin is -236.03.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 1.25%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -236.03 while generating a return on equity of -260.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) saw its 5-day average volume 5.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1124, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1837. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0985 in the near term. At $0.1040, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1080. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0890, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0850. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0795.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.07 million has total of 62,911K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,480 K in contrast with the sum of -15,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,800 K and last quarter income was -7,580 K.