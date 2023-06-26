SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) posted a -13.30% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock priced at $7.91, down -2.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.29 and dropped to $7.71 before settling in for the closing price of $8.49. SOFI’s price has ranged from $4.24 to $10.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.80%. With a float of $870.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $929.27 million.

The firm has a total of 4200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.61, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -18.08.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 784,985. In this transaction President – SoFi Bank of this company sold 90,458 shares at a rate of $8.68, taking the stock ownership to the 229,449 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 100,000 for $9.29, making the entire transaction worth $928,800. This insider now owns 335,945 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.18 while generating a return on equity of -6.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI], we can find that recorded value of 57.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 44.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 66.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.67. The third major resistance level sits at $9.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.32.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.92 billion, the company has a total of 940,896K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,763 M while annual income is -320,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 607,710 K while its latest quarter income was -34,420 K.