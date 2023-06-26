Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) posted a -7.29% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) stock priced at $7.98, down -3.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.025 and dropped to $7.85 before settling in for the closing price of $8.15. SOI’s price has ranged from $7.15 to $13.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 36.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged N/A. With a float of $30.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 344 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.81, operating margin of +13.06, and the pretax margin is +12.91.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 218,500. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company sold 23,000 shares at a rate of $9.50, taking the stock ownership to the 538,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $86,240. This insider now owns 13,439 shares in total.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.35 while generating a return on equity of 9.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.28 million, its volume of 0.43 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s (SOI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.99 in the near term. At $8.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 356.89 million, the company has a total of 45,796K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 320,010 K while annual income is 21,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 82,720 K while its latest quarter income was 7,570 K.