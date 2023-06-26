Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.18% last month.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $2.19, up 0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.26 and dropped to $2.14 before settling in for the closing price of $2.22. Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has traded in a range of $1.83-$7.77.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -174.80%. With a float of $124.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.93 million.

In an organization with 236 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.64, operating margin of -501.48, and the pretax margin is -82.98.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 3,992. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,901 shares at a rate of $2.10, taking the stock ownership to the 693,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 214,500 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $626,126. This insider now owns 300,005 shares in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -81.05 while generating a return on equity of -1.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -174.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 20.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.88 million. That was better than the volume of 2.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 20.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.47. However, in the short run, Solid Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.29. Second resistance stands at $2.33. The third major resistance level sits at $2.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.09. The third support level lies at $2.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 409.16 million has total of 177,830K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,790 K in contrast with the sum of -9,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,790 K and last quarter income was -19,160 K.