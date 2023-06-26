Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Sonos Inc. (SONO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 304,170 K

Markets

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) stock priced at $15.62, down -3.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.665 and dropped to $15.11 before settling in for the closing price of $15.76. SONO’s price has ranged from $13.65 to $24.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -56.70%. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1844 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.45, operating margin of +6.41, and the pretax margin is +3.92.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 13,575. In this transaction Director of this company sold 905 shares at a rate of $15.00, taking the stock ownership to the 22,058 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 6,060 for $15.41, making the entire transaction worth $93,356. This insider now owns 29,177 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sonos Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.28 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.54 in the near term. At $15.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.43.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.96 billion, the company has a total of 128,322K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,752 M while annual income is 67,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 304,170 K while its latest quarter income was -30,650 K.



 

Recent developments with Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

Sana Meer -
June 23, 2023, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) trading session started at the price of $201.88, that was -1.71% drop from the session before....
Read more

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) posted a -4.43% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
On June 23, 2023, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) opened at $4.62, higher 1.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) market cap hits 1.88 billion

Shaun Noe -
Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $3.89, down -4.50% from the previous trading day....
Read more

