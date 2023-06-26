Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) average volume reaches $2.93M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $26.65, up 4.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.45 and dropped to $26.54 before settling in for the closing price of $26.88. Over the past 52 weeks, SPR has traded in a range of $21.14-$38.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.50%. With a float of $104.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.90 million.

The firm has a total of 18235 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.16, operating margin of -5.37, and the pretax margin is -10.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 23,598. In this transaction VP, Corporate Controller of this company sold 685 shares at a rate of $34.45, taking the stock ownership to the 10,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $26.29, making the entire transaction worth $13,145. This insider now owns 17,641 shares in total.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.69 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$1.39. This company achieved a net margin of -10.85 while generating a return on equity of -543.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., SPR], we can find that recorded value of 4.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s (SPR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.61. The third major resistance level sits at $30.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.03.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.26 billion has total of 105,215K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,030 M in contrast with the sum of -546,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,431 M and last quarter income was -281,300 K.