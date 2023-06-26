Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -29.47% last month.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3477, plunging -5.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3618 and dropped to $0.3298 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Within the past 52 weeks, SUNL’s price has moved between $0.25 and $4.73.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -108.40%. With a float of $64.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 232 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.18, operating margin of -115.06, and the pretax margin is -557.18.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 78.40%.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -320.64 while generating a return on equity of -78.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of N/A was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s (SUNL) raw stochastic average was set at 5.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3918, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1375. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3511 in the near term. At $0.3725, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3831. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3191, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3085. The third support level lies at $0.2871 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.09 million based on 130,375K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 98,510 K and income totals -315,850 K. The company made 20,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.