Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) posted a -4.71% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) stock priced at $7.15, up 1.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.34 and dropped to $7.09 before settling in for the closing price of $7.14. TDS’s price has ranged from $6.43 to $17.42 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 1.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -106.10%. With a float of $91.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.45, operating margin of +2.79, and the pretax margin is +2.31.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 6.93%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.15 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Looking closely at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.32. However, in the short run, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.38. Second resistance stands at $7.49. The third major resistance level sits at $7.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.88.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 789.01 million, the company has a total of 112,573K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,413 M while annual income is 62,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,303 M while its latest quarter income was 8,000 K.

