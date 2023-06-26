The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 20 Days SMA touches -0.09%: The odds favor the bear

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $42.74, plunging -0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.03 and dropped to $42.44 before settling in for the closing price of $43.25. Within the past 52 weeks, BK’s price has moved between $36.22 and $52.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -30.10%. With a float of $787.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $803.34 million.

The firm has a total of 51600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 717,238. In this transaction Sr. Exec. Vice President of this company sold 16,960 shares at a rate of $42.29, taking the stock ownership to the 82,256 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s SEVP & General Counsel sold 20,000 for $39.37, making the entire transaction worth $787,314. This insider now owns 108,686 shares in total.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.12) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +12.91 while generating a return on equity of 6.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.64% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) Trading Performance Indicators

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of N/A was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, BK], we can find that recorded value of 5.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s (BK) raw stochastic average was set at 25.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.36. The third major resistance level sits at $43.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.92.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.39 billion based on 789,134K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,991 M and income totals 2,573 M. The company made 7,177 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 976,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.