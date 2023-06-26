TNON (Tenon Medical Inc.) climbed 6.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 23, 2023, Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) opened at $0.2888, higher 6.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3173 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Price fluctuations for TNON have ranged from $0.25 to $3.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -276.60% at the time writing. With a float of $7.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 22 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -134.59, operating margin of -2709.84, and the pretax margin is -2737.63.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenon Medical Inc. is 30.42%, while institutional ownership is 7.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 13,650. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.27, taking the stock ownership to the 100,416 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 64,990 for $1.26, making the entire transaction worth $81,887. This insider now owns 85,318 shares in total.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -2737.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -276.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON)

Looking closely at Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON), its last 5-days average volume was 1.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Tenon Medical Inc.’s (TNON) raw stochastic average was set at 2.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 324.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 212.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3628, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7453. However, in the short run, Tenon Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3297. Second resistance stands at $0.3422. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3670. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2924, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2676. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2551.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) Key Stats

There are currently 11,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 690 K according to its annual income of -18,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 430 K and its income totaled -4,830 K.