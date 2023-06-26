Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) with a beta value of 1.77 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

June 23, 2023, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) trading session started at the price of $18.91, that was 0.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.29 and dropped to $18.89 before settling in for the closing price of $19.19. A 52-week range for MODG has been $16.13 – $25.96.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 30.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -55.20%. With a float of $152.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.20 million.

The firm has a total of 32000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.08, operating margin of +7.31, and the pretax margin is +3.55.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 1,944,720. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $19.45, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President and CEO bought 6,400 for $17.06, making the entire transaction worth $109,184. This insider now owns 837,556 shares in total.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.16) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.95 while generating a return on equity of 4.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 10.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., MODG], we can find that recorded value of 2.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s (MODG) raw stochastic average was set at 31.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.53. The third major resistance level sits at $19.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.56.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Key Stats

There are 185,603K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.57 billion. As of now, sales total 3,996 M while income totals 157,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,167 M while its last quarter net income were 25,000 K.