Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) is expecting 32.94% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 23, 2023, Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) opened at $11.70, lower -4.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.73 and dropped to $11.12 before settling in for the closing price of $11.80. Price fluctuations for TSQ have ranged from $7.05 to $12.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.00% at the time writing. With a float of $11.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2442 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.72, operating margin of +19.62, and the pretax margin is +2.99.

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Townsquare Media Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 65.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 107,052. In this transaction COO of this company sold 8,921 shares at a rate of $12.00, taking the stock ownership to the 620,709 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s COO sold 9,302 for $11.91, making the entire transaction worth $110,787. This insider now owns 629,630 shares in total.

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +2.66 while generating a return on equity of 22.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -2.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ)

Looking closely at Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 46899.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Townsquare Media Inc.’s (TSQ) raw stochastic average was set at 77.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.18. However, in the short run, Townsquare Media Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.65. Second resistance stands at $11.99. The third major resistance level sits at $12.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.43.

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) Key Stats

There are currently 17,501K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 198.77 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 463,080 K according to its annual income of 12,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,110 K and its income totaled -2,420 K.