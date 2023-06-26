TPG Inc. (TPG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 643,150 K

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) stock priced at $27.89, down -3.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.05 and dropped to $27.20 before settling in for the closing price of $28.16. TPG’s price has ranged from $23.09 to $44.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -95.70%. With a float of $53.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.14 million.

In an organization with 1110 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.11, operating margin of +0.33, and the pretax margin is -1.24.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of TPG Inc. is 11.36%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.56 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TPG Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPG Inc. (TPG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was better than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, TPG Inc.’s (TPG) raw stochastic average was set at 24.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.34.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.44 billion, the company has a total of 309,145K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,003 M while annual income is -56,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 643,150 K while its latest quarter income was 35,670 K.