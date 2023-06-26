Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) 20 Days SMA touches -11.44%: The odds favor the bear

On June 23, 2023, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) opened at $0.885, lower -4.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.885 and dropped to $0.7921 before settling in for the closing price of $0.83. Price fluctuations for TUP have ranged from $0.66 to $12.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.50% at the time writing. With a float of $37.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

The firm has a total of 10000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.06, operating margin of +7.16, and the pretax margin is +1.96.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,000,134. In this transaction Executive Vice Chair of this company bought 254,500 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 424,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 24,000 for $4.23, making the entire transaction worth $101,520. This insider now owns 485,965 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by -$0.53. This company achieved a net margin of -2.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tupperware Brands Corporation, TUP], we can find that recorded value of 2.83 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9944, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8982. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8540. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9160. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9469. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7611, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7302. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6682.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

There are currently 44,478K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 35.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,306 M according to its annual income of -14,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 313,700 K and its income totaled -35,700 K.