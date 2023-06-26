Unifi Inc. (UFI) volume exceeds 2.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) stock priced at $7.14, up 3.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.72 and dropped to $7.14 before settling in for the closing price of $7.31. UFI’s price has ranged from $6.33 to $14.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 4.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.90%. With a float of $15.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.17, operating margin of +3.49, and the pretax margin is +3.29.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Textile Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Unifi Inc. is 13.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 408,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $8.16, taking the stock ownership to the 129,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s General Counsel & Corp. Sec. bought 1,500 for $8.62, making the entire transaction worth $12,930. This insider now owns 11,802 shares in total.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.86 while generating a return on equity of 4.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -14.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Unifi Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unifi Inc. (UFI)

Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Unifi Inc.’s (UFI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.79 in the near term. At $8.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.63.

Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 135.77 million, the company has a total of 18,056K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 815,760 K while annual income is 15,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 156,740 K while its latest quarter income was -5,180 K.