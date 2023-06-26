United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) plunged -0.75 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $51.96, down -0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.74 and dropped to $51.82 before settling in for the closing price of $53.05. Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has traded in a range of $31.58-$55.04.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 136.60%. With a float of $325.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.40 million.

In an organization with 96300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.92, operating margin of +5.51, and the pretax margin is +2.20.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 627,120. In this transaction EVP & Chief Growth Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $52.26, taking the stock ownership to the 26,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $42.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,064,648. This insider now owns 200,000 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.73) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.64 while generating a return on equity of 12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 71.52% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.73, a number that is poised to hit 3.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.17. However, in the short run, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.99. Second resistance stands at $53.32. The third major resistance level sits at $53.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.15.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.20 billion has total of 327,969K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 44,955 M in contrast with the sum of 737,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,429 M and last quarter income was -194,000 K.