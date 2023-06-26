UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) with a beta value of 0.80 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) stock priced at $11.70, down -3.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.02 and dropped to $11.05 before settling in for the closing price of $11.92. URGN’s price has ranged from $6.87 to $16.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 51.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.90%. With a float of $20.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 194 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 19,228. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $10.12, taking the stock ownership to the 146,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s General Counsel sold 1,636 for $10.12, making the entire transaction worth $16,556. This insider now owns 12,600 shares in total.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.86, a number that is poised to hit -1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.18 million, its volume of 0.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s (URGN) raw stochastic average was set at 44.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.97 in the near term. At $12.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.03.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 270.11 million, the company has a total of 22,741K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 64,360 K while annual income is -109,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 17,190 K while its latest quarter income was -30,210 K.