Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) with a beta value of 0.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.95, plunging -9.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.96 and dropped to $0.8785 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Within the past 52 weeks, VXRT’s price has moved between $0.56 and $4.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -55.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.50%. With a float of $130.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.21 million.

The firm has a total of 164 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2953.27, operating margin of -103114.95, and the pretax margin is -100645.79.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vaxart Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 15,140. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -100708.41 while generating a return on equity of -72.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 180.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vaxart Inc., VXRT], we can find that recorded value of 6.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Vaxart Inc.’s (VXRT) raw stochastic average was set at 30.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9820, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2241. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9328. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9872. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0143. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8513, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8242. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7698.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 126.50 million based on 135,597K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 110 K and income totals -107,760 K. The company made 680 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.