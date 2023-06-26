Search
Shaun Noe
Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) plunged -0.02 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

On June 23, 2023, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) opened at $53.58, lower -0.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.97 and dropped to $53.58 before settling in for the closing price of $54.07. Price fluctuations for PCVX have ranged from $19.36 to $54.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -78.70% at the time writing. With a float of $72.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 158 workers is very important to gauge.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vaxcyte Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 14,526. In this transaction Director of this company sold 315 shares at a rate of $46.12, taking the stock ownership to the 3,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director sold 335 for $43.93, making the entire transaction worth $14,717. This insider now owns 3,125 shares in total.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.83) by $0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -36.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.20% during the next five years compared to -57.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX)

The latest stats from [Vaxcyte Inc., PCVX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.22 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, Vaxcyte Inc.’s (PCVX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.59. The third major resistance level sits at $56.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.05.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) Key Stats

There are currently 93,707K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -223,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -60,460 K.

