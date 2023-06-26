Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) plunged -4.17 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) stock priced at $9.32, down -4.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.60 and dropped to $9.06 before settling in for the closing price of $9.60. VMD’s price has ranged from $5.36 to $12.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 24.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -30.30%. With a float of $35.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 743 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.27, operating margin of +6.19, and the pretax margin is +6.48.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Viemed Healthcare Inc. is 13.95%, while institutional ownership is 54.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 139,977. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,361 shares at a rate of $13.51, taking the stock ownership to the 67,332 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Director sold 12,087 for $13.43, making the entire transaction worth $162,328. This insider now owns 102,524 shares in total.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.48 while generating a return on equity of 6.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Viemed Healthcare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD)

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Viemed Healthcare Inc.’s (VMD) raw stochastic average was set at 37.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.51 in the near term. At $9.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.43.

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 465.52 million, the company has a total of 38,223K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 138,830 K while annual income is 6,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 39,560 K while its latest quarter income was 1,520 K.