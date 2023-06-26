Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -9.42%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $12.15, down -3.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.56 and dropped to $11.75 before settling in for the closing price of $12.39. Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has traded in a range of $4.77-$14.34.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 32.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.00%. With a float of $32.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.63 million.

In an organization with 125 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.87, operating margin of -124.27, and the pretax margin is -113.41.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 61.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 58,232. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,437 shares at a rate of $7.83, taking the stock ownership to the 214,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,259 for $7.83, making the entire transaction worth $9,858. This insider now owns 71,617 shares in total.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by $2.17. This company achieved a net margin of -113.45 while generating a return on equity of -60.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s (VYGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.75 million. That was better than the volume of 0.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s (VYGR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.74. However, in the short run, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.41. Second resistance stands at $12.89. The third major resistance level sits at $13.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.27. The third support level lies at $10.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 529.81 million has total of 43,536K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 40,910 K in contrast with the sum of -46,410 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 150,480 K and last quarter income was 124,040 K.