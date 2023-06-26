WEN (The Wendy’s Company) dropped -3.25 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On June 23, 2023, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) opened at $22.01, lower -3.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.03 and dropped to $21.345 before settling in for the closing price of $22.13. Price fluctuations for WEN have ranged from $17.84 to $23.90 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 11.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.00% at the time writing. With a float of $194.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4833 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.91, operating margin of +15.75, and the pretax margin is +11.62.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Wendy’s Company is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 10,099,447. In this transaction Director of this company sold 443,725 shares at a rate of $22.76, taking the stock ownership to the 20,732,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 443,725 for $22.76, making the entire transaction worth $10,099,447. This insider now owns 20,732,628 shares in total.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.46 while generating a return on equity of 39.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.70% during the next five years compared to 32.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Wendy’s Company (WEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

Looking closely at The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.67. However, in the short run, The Wendy’s Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.85. Second resistance stands at $22.28. The third major resistance level sits at $22.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.47.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Key Stats

There are currently 210,736K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,096 M according to its annual income of 177,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 528,810 K and its income totaled 39,820 K.