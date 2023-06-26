Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 867,870 K

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ: WEST) stock priced at $11.04, up 0.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.30 and dropped to $11.04 before settling in for the closing price of $11.15. WEST’s price has ranged from $9.34 to $14.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -224.00%. With a float of $72.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.69 million.

In an organization with 1327 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.13, operating margin of +5.15, and the pretax margin is -6.38.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Westrock Coffee Company LLC is 11.70%, while institutional ownership is 28.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 115,313. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $11.53, taking the stock ownership to the 5,572,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 28,750 for $11.39, making the entire transaction worth $327,462. This insider now owns 373,875 shares in total.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6.36 while generating a return on equity of -21.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -224.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ: WEST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Westrock Coffee Company LLC’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Westrock Coffee Company LLC’s (WEST) raw stochastic average was set at 27.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.83. However, in the short run, Westrock Coffee Company LLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.32. Second resistance stands at $11.44. The third major resistance level sits at $11.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.80.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ: WEST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 856.35 million, the company has a total of 75,778K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 867,870 K while annual income is -55,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 205,440 K while its latest quarter income was -4,340 K.