Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) last year’s performance of -49.39% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) stock priced at $26.628, down -1.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.92 and dropped to $26.355 before settling in for the closing price of $26.97. ZION’s price has ranged from $18.26 to $59.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.70%. With a float of $147.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9989 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 360,378. In this transaction Director of this company bought 18,000 shares at a rate of $20.02, taking the stock ownership to the 18,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President bought 10,000 for $20.38, making the entire transaction worth $203,780. This insider now owns 10,360 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.08 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zions Bancorporation National Association’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.94 million, its volume of 3.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 22.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.90 in the near term. At $27.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.76.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.08 billion, the company has a total of 148,101K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,337 M while annual income is 907,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,080 M while its latest quarter income was 204,000 K.