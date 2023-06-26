ZM (Zoom Video Communications Inc.) dropped -1.23 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 23, 2023, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) trading session started at the price of $66.48, that was -1.23% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.4846 and dropped to $65.76 before settling in for the closing price of $67.45. A 52-week range for ZM has been $60.45 – $124.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 96.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -92.40%. With a float of $214.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $295.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8484 employees.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 9.34%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 491,250. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $70.18, taking the stock ownership to the 1,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 2,070 for $68.25, making the entire transaction worth $141,269. This insider now owns 174,162 shares in total.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.9) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.46% during the next five years compared to 66.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Looking closely at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), its last 5-days average volume was 4.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.55.

During the past 100 days, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s (ZM) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.28. However, in the short run, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.48. Second resistance stands at $68.35. The third major resistance level sits at $69.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.03.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Key Stats

There are 297,545K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.67 billion. As of now, sales total 4,393 M while income totals 103,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,105 M while its last quarter net income were 15,440 K.