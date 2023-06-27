$1.07M in average volume shows that Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock priced at $16.60, up 8.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.92 and dropped to $16.40 before settling in for the closing price of $16.25. ATEC’s price has ranged from $5.73 to $17.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 28.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.90%. With a float of $68.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 705 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.69, operating margin of -34.52, and the pretax margin is -43.32.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 149,666. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,273 shares at a rate of $16.14, taking the stock ownership to the 31,158 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s EVP, SALES sold 55,577 for $16.17, making the entire transaction worth $898,680. This insider now owns 559,840 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -43.36 while generating a return on equity of -338.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -32.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Looking closely at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 95.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.75. However, in the short run, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.27. Second resistance stands at $18.85. The third major resistance level sits at $19.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.23.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.02 billion, the company has a total of 118,497K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 350,870 K while annual income is -152,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 109,110 K while its latest quarter income was -43,530 K.